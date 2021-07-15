Nissan unveils 2022 Frontier truck at manufacturing plant in Canton, Mississippi

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Since 2003, the Nissan Canton manufacturing plant has been a powerhouse in providing jobs around the state.

The auto manufacturer is now hoping a new vehicle can help keep them competitive and keep Mississippians working.

The unveiling of the 2022 Nissan Frontier truck at the Canton plant was more of a celebration. State and local leaders on hand to see what’s next in the Nissan lineup.

Tim Fallon, V.P. of Manufacturing at Nissan Canton, said, “Truck enthusiast should be excited about this lineup because it’s got that big and bold, but it also has ride comfort. If you ride in this thing, it’s like riding in any other car on the road.”

Governor Tate Reeves said, “It just shows the commitment that Nissan has had to our state. Three-and-a-half billion dollars invested in this facility in the last 20 years. We’re just so proud of it, we’re so proud of the over 5,000 Mississippians who work here.”

Nissan hopes to reinvigorate truck sales after a drop of 19 percent in the last quarter of 2022.

Covid and finding parts along the way were challenges they had to overcome to get the truck rolling off the assembly line in Canton.

The new Nissan Frontier going under it’s first full redesign in 18 years ready to compete in a challenging auto market.

This truck will start just above $30,000. It’s headed to a showroom near you later this summer.

