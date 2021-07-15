Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

More than 360,000 families in Mississippi will get a child tax credit in July

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Extra money is landing into bank accounts across the Magnolia State.

July 15, President Biden’s American Rescue Plan is rolling out the largest ever child tax credit and tens of millions of families are starting to see payments.

More than 360,000 families in Mississippi will get a check in July.

That’s over $153 million to help 595,000 children.

For every child 6-17 years old, eligible families will get up to $250 each month, and for every child under six years old, eligible families will get up to $300 each month.

All working families will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent.

The expanded child tax credit is currently only for 2021 but is trying to extend the credits for years to come, saying the payments are a major step forward in tackling child poverty.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Madison officer passes away after long battle with Crohn’s disease
Madison officer passes away after long battle with Crohn’s disease
Two boys riding 4-wheeler allegedly shoot Brandon girl with BB pistol
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves maps out plan for additional MHP, Capitol Police presence in Jackson in response to rising crime
$8M, 30K-square-foot cannabis growing facility coming to Madison County

Latest News

Generic Image
Miss. BBB gets 8 calls in one day about a Publisher’s Clearing House scam
Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary
Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary
Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County, one of 14 new projects worldwide
Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County
Generic money
Ohio’s ‘golden tickets:’ Everything we know about the $1 million vaccine sweepstakes