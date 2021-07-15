Baby Faces
Mississippi city approves hefty raises for elected officials

Clarksdale, Miss.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city with a population of about 15,000 will pay its mayor more than the state pays its governor.

Clarksdale officials decided this week not to reconsider a plan they approved last month to give pay raises to the mayor, the city commissioners and other city employees.

Mayor Chuck Espy is receiving a raise of $35,999, bringing his salary to $122,421. The Mississippi governor’s salary is set by law at $122,160. The four part-time Clarksdale city commissioners are receiving $22,000 raises, bringing their pay to $46,000.

Some residents petitioned for officials to undo the raises, saying they don’t know how Clarksdale can afford them.

