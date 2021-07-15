Baby Faces
Madison officer passes away after long battle with Crohn’s disease
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer in Madison has died after a long battle with Crohn’s disease.

Madison Central head coach Patrick Robey confirmed Officer Corey Ray’s passing Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, family and friends welcomed Ray home with a parade after an extensive stay in ICU, where he had been since October of 2020.

Ray worked for Madison Central for over 10 years and was heavily involved in athletics. A beloved member of the community and a role model, Ray was known for how much he cared for others.

On April 13, he was recognized as an honorary soldier of the Mississippi Army National Guard for his distinguished career.

Madison Central’s baseball team recently dedicating their season to Ray after his role in the team’s success.

