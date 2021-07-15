Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Judge: Monitor to oversee Mississippi mental health system

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, background, greets mental health advocates as they enter the federal...
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, background, greets mental health advocates as they enter the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., for a hearing on updates about the status of the lawsuit over mental health services in the state, Monday, July 12, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department claims Mississippi has failed to provide adequate services in the community for adults with mental illness. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered that an independent monitor be put into place to oversee Mississippi’s embattled mental health care system.

The monitor will be tasked with verifying data submitted by the state analyzing the success of its mental health services.

A key measure will be whether the state is preventing unnecessary hospitalizations by allowing people to be treated in their communities.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves has ruled on a remedial plan for the Mississippi State Department of Mental Health.

The state will be required to sample 100 to 200 patients a year “to assure that services are working as intended to address the needs of people with serious mental illness.”

Most Read

Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Two boys riding 4-wheeler allegedly shoot Brandon girl with BB pistol
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves maps out plan for additional MHP, Capitol Police presence in Jackson in response to rising crime
Madison officer passes away after long battle with Crohn’s disease
Madison officer passes away after long battle with Crohn’s disease
$8M, 30K-square-foot cannabis growing facility coming to Madison County

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 641 new cases reported Wed.
Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit in a refrigerator at a mass-vaccination site.
Mass vaccination site closing after more than 60K vaccines issued
The Mississippi Department of Health officials Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Dr. Paul Byers.
Mississippi officials block COVID vaccine misinformation
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID