JPD: Man shot in the face on Downing St., found by girlfriend

(KSLA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the face early Thursday.

The incident happened on Downing Street in the Fondren area, police say.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the face, then found by his girlfriend.

There are no other details on who shot the man or why.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

