Hinds Co. investigator arrested for aggravated assault in Ridgeland

Dukes was arrested by Ridgeland PD for aggravated assault.
Dukes was arrested by Ridgeland PD for aggravated assault.(Madison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigator with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has been reassigned to a civilian position after being arrested Thursday in Ridgeland.

Samuel Edwin Dukes was arrested by the Ridgeland Police Department on aggravated assault charges.

He has been booked at the Madison County Detention Center.

It was unclear if he had bonded out.

HCSO Cpt. Tyree Jones said the department is aware of his arrest.

He said the 39-year-old has been with the department for about a year.

“His police powers have been suspended and he’s been reassigned to a civilian position,” Jones said. “We are awaiting an outcome of the criminal investigation being conducted by the Ridgeland Police Department and the outcome of an internal investigation being conducted by the sheriff’s department to see if any policies and procedures were violated.”

Ridgeland Police were not immediately available for comment and details of the case were not known.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

