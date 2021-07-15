Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: seasonable late week, into weekend; unsettled next week

Seasonably Hot Late Week Ahead of Next Week's Front
Seasonably Hot Late Week Ahead of Next Week's Front(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Our typical lather, rinse and repeat cycle forecast continues. Amid a mix of clouds and sun, expect highs back in the lower to middle 90s and a risk a few late day showers and storms moving from south to north. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Another standard day to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi with a mix of clouds and sun with late day storm opportunities. Chances for rain and storms will be slightly more elevated, but not a washout. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the upper ridge begins to break down and an approaching front swings southward – our ‘lather, rinse and repeat’ forecast becomes more muddled. By the weekend, expect a risk for afternoon showers and storms with a mix of clouds and sun. Coverage will be in the 40-50% range with highs in the lower 90s. By next week, the front will begin to sag farther south – sparking higher chances for storms through much of the week amid cooler temperatures, running in the middle to upper 80s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Two boys riding 4-wheeler allegedly shoot Brandon girl with BB pistol
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves maps out plan for additional MHP, Capitol Police presence in Jackson in response to rising crime
$8M, 30K-square-foot cannabis growing facility coming to Madison County
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 641 new cases reported Wed.

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday Night Forecast
Standard Mid-July Fare Through Late Week
First Alert Forecast: More typical, summertime conditions are ahead!
Summery conditions to continue!
Rachel's Wednesday's Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms; typical July heat