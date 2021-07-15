First Alert Forecast: seasonable late week, into weekend; unsettled next week

THURSDAY: Our typical lather, rinse and repeat cycle forecast continues. Amid a mix of clouds and sun, expect highs back in the lower to middle 90s and a risk a few late day showers and storms moving from south to north. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

Lather, rinse and repeat today - a few hit and miss storms possible by the afternoon / early evening. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s; feels like temperatures will run between 100-105°. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/OuLVAFH3N2 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 15, 2021

FRIDAY: Another standard day to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi with a mix of clouds and sun with late day storm opportunities. Chances for rain and storms will be slightly more elevated, but not a washout. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the upper ridge begins to break down and an approaching front swings southward – our ‘lather, rinse and repeat’ forecast becomes more muddled. By the weekend, expect a risk for afternoon showers and storms with a mix of clouds and sun. Coverage will be in the 40-50% range with highs in the lower 90s. By next week, the front will begin to sag farther south – sparking higher chances for storms through much of the week amid cooler temperatures, running in the middle to upper 80s.

