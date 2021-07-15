Court date set for outgoing Canton alderman accused of trespassing

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Alderman Eric Gilkey will go before a judge next week to defend himself against trespassing charges in Madison County Justice Court.

Gilkey is expected to appear before Judge Lloyd Spivey at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 21.

The trial comes almost two months after a Madison County judge ruled there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial following a probable cause hearing.

Gilkey, the outgoing Ward 6 alderman and mayor pro tempore, is vice president of safety and damage prevention with Canton Municipal Utilities.

CMU employee Derrick Brent says Brent went onto his property and into his backyard without permission.

Brent, an assistant water operator with the utility provider, said the trespassing was politically motivated and has video surveillance to back up his claim.

Gilkey denies the charges, saying he needed work done at his home and went to speak to a contractor he saw working at Brent’s house.

