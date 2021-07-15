City, library system squabble over repairs for Richard Wright Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A South Jackson library has been closed for more than a year, and neither the city nor the library system says they’re responsible for making the repairs needed to reopen it.

The Richard Wright Library closed in early 2020 because of what was described as a “relatively minor,” $2,000 plumbing issue there.

“None of the toilets in the building will flush,” said Kim Corbett, interim director of the Jackson/Hinds Library System. “No one can use the bathrooms.”

Corbett says the city owns the building and is responsible for fixing the problem.

Officials with the Lumumba administration, though, previously said it was the library system’s responsibility and would not take action as a result.

Minutes from a May 2020 JHLS board meeting show that Patty Furr, the former executive director of the library system, sought help from Public Works Director Robert Miller, but was turned down.

According to correspondence included in those minutes, Miller told her “the city is not required under the existing agreement or state law to provide the requested maintenance. We believe that the existing agreement places the responsibility for maintenance on the library commission. As a result, the city will not provide the repairs requested...”

Furr’s initial correspondence cited state statute, which mandates that the costs of purchasing land, erecting buildings, and equipping and maintaining those buildings were the responsibility of the governing board that established the library system.

It was unclear what agreement Miller was referring to.

JHLS Board of Trustees minutes show the city of Jackson refused to make repairs to the Richard Wright Library. (WLBT)

The Jackson/Hinds system was formed in 1986 when the Hinds County Board of Supervisors and the city of Jackson agreed to merge the Hinds and Jackson library systems into JHLS.

A copy of that agreement does little to clear up the confusion on who is responsible for building maintenance.

According to the 35-year-old document, the JHLS board would be responsible for the “operation, proper care and maintenance” of all public buildings that house library services, “including but not limited to utilities, telephone, yard, and grounds maintenance, repairs, replacements, janitorial and security services.”

However, the agreement also states that “each municipality owning a building in which a branch library is housed shall have the option of maintaining its building in lieu of that responsibility being assumed by the (library board).”

All libraries in the city of Jackson are owned by the capital city, while branches outside the city are owned or leased by Hinds County or their respective towns.

Public Works Director Charles Williams declined to comment on Miller’s correspondence, saying he would have to get more information from his staff.

“It will probably be brought up (during) budget season and we’ll have more information on how it relates to who is responsible (for making the repairs),” he said.

Richard Wright is located on McDowell Road in Jackson Ward 6.

Costs to make the repairs are “relatively minor” compared to the size of the city’s and the library system’s overall budgets.

“The only quote I’ve seen was around $2,000, relatively minor,” Corbett said.

JHLS has a budget this year of approximately $3.49 million. However, the agency has had to do some belt-tightening after the board of supervisors cut the system’s allocation by about $117,000.

Meanwhile, the city of Jackson’s total operating budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year was around $296 million.

Both the city and the library system have been impacted by COVID-19. Last Christmas, JHLS had to cut out the annual longevity payments made to library workers, in part, because of lower funding.

Regardless of who is responsible, Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said it’s past time to reopen it.

“It should have never taken this long if it’s a simple $2,000 fix,” he said.

Banks was unsure whether it was the city or the system’s responsibility to make repairs but said it shouldn’t matter, especially when it comes to such a small amount.

“There’s a lot of buildings we own that we don’t do maintenance on, like the Mississippi Museum of Art. We have to back and look at the MOUs and see what they say.”

MOUs are memorandums of understanding.

Banks was not aware the branch had been closed and blames library officials for not informing him. “My office should have received correspondence saying it was closed due to this,” he said.

JHLS minutes show that board chair Rickey Jones was planning to send a letter to the city council to outline various facility needs. However, that letter was never sent.

Instead, in June, Jones and Corbett met with the council, where they outlined issues in person.

Banks was not at that meeting.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said library maintenance fell to the city and that there was no excuse for not making repairs at Wright.

“We have seven libraries, of which three are closed right now and that’s not a good sign,” he said. “I don’t know, for whatever reason, why we have not taken care of our libraries... maybe it’s a budget issue. We have not set aside enough money to take care of these buildings and keep them at a level of usage so they’re user-friendly to the communities (they serve).”

Foote pointed out that Eudora Welty Library, the system’s flagship branch, has been reduced to one floor of operation due to structural issues. He also pointed to the fact that the city has yet to find a new building to house the Charles Tisdale Library.

The Tisdale Library was closed in 2017 due to black mold and flooding. In 2019, the library system turned the building back over to the city. Since then, the facility on East Northside Drive has been ransacked by the homeless.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city was looking to purchase the Batte Furniture building to house the facility. Batte Furniture announced it was closing in 2018.

It was not known if the city had closed on the purchase. Hinds County Tax Assessor records indicate the building is still owned by Batte.

