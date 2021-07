JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is offering free gun locks to anyone in the Jackson metro area.

Sheriff Lee Vance says HCSO was donated firearm safety kits by Project Child Safe.

The kits are available to pick up at the front desk of HCSO at 407 E. Pascagoula Street.

