Women arrested for theft of $9 million from man in assisted living facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three women were arrested in connection to the financial exploitation of an elderly man who lived in an assisted living facility in Etowah County.

According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, 54-year-old Lisa Daugherty of Attalla, was arrested for the theft of $8 million in currency and $1 million in real estate from a man living at Oak Landing Assisted Living, where Daugherty was employed as a care technician.

Daughtry was charged with two counts of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and is being held on a $1 million cash bond. Daughtry’s daughter, 35-year-old Brooke Crawford, and her former partner, 52-year-old Jerenita Johnson were also arrested for receiving stolen property totaling $600,000. Each are being held on a $5,000 bond.

