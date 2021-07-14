Baby Faces
Witnesses: Man shot on O Ferrell Avenue & W. Capitol Street in Jackson
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Witnesses have reported that a man was shot on O Ferrell Avenue & W. Capitol Street Tuesday afternoon.

An officer at the scene also confirmed this news to a WLBT reporter. Our reporter also spotted a juvenile in handcuffs.

The Jackson Police Department has yet to respond to our requests for comment.

