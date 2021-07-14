Utica under boil water notice weeks after city orders fix to town’s water system

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - The town of Utica is under a boil water notice impacting everyone on the town’s water supply.

This means over 800 customers are urged to boil their water before using.

The alert was issued after officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a loss in water pressure due to maintenance on the tank.

Several weeks ago, MSDH held a meeting with town officials and water system managers over Utica’s water system. The state says the town has failed to provide them with a series of copper and lead water testing samples, and hasn’t shown they’ve maintained their water treatment plant correctly.

The town was given a deadline of the end of July to upgrade and fix the water system or face another hearing before the health department.

