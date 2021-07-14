Two boys riding 4-wheeler allegedly shoot Brandon girl with BB pistol

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two juveniles are in the custody of the Brandon Police Department after allegedly shooting a girl with a BB pistol.

According to authorities, around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a Facebook post went up regarding the two boys on a 4-wheeler in the Ambiance neighborhood who shot a girl with a BB pistol.

A home surveillance camera captured the duo on the 4-wheeler, the image of the boys being included in the Facebook post.

Twenty minutes later the Brandon Police Department received its first 911 call about the incident.

“Multiple units were dispatched to the area to search for the two juveniles on the 4-wheeler and check on the juvenile that had been shot with the BB pistol,” a statement by BPD read. “Responding units determined that the little girl who was shot with the BB had a minor injury that required no immediate medical attention.”

The suspects have now been identified and are in the custody of the Brandon Police Department. The 4-wheeler has also been located.

Both boys will be charged with simple assault/bodily injury and referred to the Rankin County Youth Court for prosecution.

Police also revealed that because of the post going up on Facebook and because police were not notified until twenty minutes afterwards, their response time was slowed and the suspects were possibly warned that authorities were responding.

“We would ask the public to please call 911 or your local police department non-emergency line to report a crime, and not post evidence to social media until your local law enforcement agency has had an opportunity to see it first,” BPD asked.

