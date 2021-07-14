‘They need some help here’: Favorable reaction to Gov. Reeves’ plan to address Capital City crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced his plans to help curb the Capital City’s near record pace of crime. Many residents reacted favorably to state help.

“The crime in Jackson is ridiculous. They need some help here,” said Larry Johnson.

The 58-year-old said he is related to the city’s 78th homicide victim. One-year-old Jordan Bradfield was shot while inside a home on Cornet Place July 8.

He believes Reeves should use state resources to curb the city’s crime problems.

“I think he should have been already had them here,” said Johnson. “That was my nephew that got killed, the little one-year-old baby that got killed over there. They should have been here, if you ask me.”

The governor’s safety initiative for the city calls for troopers, Capital Police and MBN to have a greater presence in the city, patrolling the highways and interstates.

“I think it’s good that he’s taking note,” said Ty Higginbotham. “You know, if Mississippi is gonna do well then the city needs to do well. So I’m glad Governor Reeves is taking a look at that.”

“He’s a little too late,” said Marilyn Byrd. “And it’s been too many killings in Jackson, and we should have had extra help already.”

“Give more money to the police and, to tell you the truth, a lot of this stuff is dealing with drugs,” said Betty Jean Johnson. “That’s the reason all of this killing is coming up. It’s drugs.”

Others still support the idea of MS National Guard involvement.

“We need help here and it takes a village to raise a family, as they say,” said Asia Williamson. “They can’t do it on their own because it all starts at home.”

