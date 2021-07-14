Mass vaccination site closing after more than 60K vaccines issued

BILOXI, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Health Department is closing one of its largest mass vaccination sites.

The compound at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi is ending operations after vaccinating more than 60,000 people.

The closure coincides with the end of the state’s arrangement with the National Guard.

Governor Tate Reeves’ COVID-19 state of emergency will end on August 15.

