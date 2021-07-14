Baby Faces
LIVE: Gov. Reeves discusses new safety initiative in Jackson

Jackson Police
Jackson Police(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a rash of crime and violence in Mississippi’s capital city, Governor Tate Reeves announced plans to increase the Department of Public Safety’s role in Jackson.

A press release Tuesday announced that Reeves has signed House Bill 974 which authorizes the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to acquire the State Capitol Police Department.

Reeves also signed Senate Bill 2788, which authorizes the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol to set up radar on highways in municipalities with a population above 15,000.

Reeves and Sean Tindell, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, will talk about their planned safety initiatives at a press conference on Wednesday, July 14, at 2 p.m.

Click here to watch live.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

