Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Inside M&B Auto Sales, they have any and all types of vehicles. But a majority of them aren’t for sale right now, and there’s a big reason why: the catalytic converter has been stolen out of more than 90 percent of them.

The thefts have cost the shop roughly $40,000 in damages.

The owners are choosing to hide their identity for safety reasons, but said they’re fed up with thieves stealing their goods. ”We have the no trespassing sign, but that doesn’t deter them at all, sometimes they’ll hide their face, sometimes they’ll show their face,” one of the owners said.

Workers said the burglars have cut a hole in the fence to get onto the lot. Once on the property, with their tools in hand, they then slide underneath the cars and begin removing the converters.

”The price has gone up on the converters,” one owner said. “They’re selling the platinum out of the vehicles which is very costly to them.”

One of the owners now stays and patrols the lot overnight. In fact, he recently caught one of the bad guys coming on the property and fired a warning shot in the air.

However, on Monday morning, he said one of the alleged thieves returned and opened fire on one of the cars.

”I told him that’s a vengeance, that’s retaliation,” one owner expressed. The owners said they’ve called police numerous times, but the robberies keep happening.

”No arrests. They said until we actually see them do it, then they’ll do something,” one owner said.

Now, the dealership is asking for a heavier police presence patrolling the area, hoping it’ll put a stop to the on-going thefts. In the meantime, they have this message for those responsible for the crimes:

”Do you want to be known as somebody that’s labeled lazy? Don’t do anything in life, have a conscious, and think about that,” one owner said. “And to the community in the surrounding area, if you see something, say something.”

The owners said other nearby car shops have also been robbed. Workers said the robberies have been happening for more than four months.

3 On Your Side reached out to JPD about the alleged thefts, but we’ve yet to hear back from them.

