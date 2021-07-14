Jackson City Council hopes to build power as one

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are new members on the Jackson City Council who will take their first crack at implementing policy in the coming weeks.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley says he wants to form policies to address violence in his ward.

While most council members don’t have specific plans on crime or infrastructure, they do plan to work as one.

He also plans to start community outreach programs to help get guns off the streets, provide conflict resolution intervention, and help those with mental illness.

Currently the city operates under a mayor/council form of government.

Some have suggested a city manager form of government which could give the council more power in implementing new policies.

Vernon Hartley said, “One thing is a council has is visibility, the council has the voice of the people. To me, that’s one of the biggest things is listening to what the community is saying and being able to relay that information into policy and into action by way of the budget.”

Hartley says he also wants to help create more programs for youth in his ward.

He says he’s receiving calls daily from residents concerned about their safety, so stopping violent crime will be his top priority.

