‘It’s a crying shame’: MDEQ investigates another illegal tire dump site in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT has learned about another illegal dump site for tires.

Vacant buildings and lots are attracting unscrupulous contractors who are paid to get rid of them properly but aren’t. Tires fill a vacant lot on Wilmington Street off University Boulevard, another illegal tire dumping ground.

“It’s a crying shame,” said Buddy Hill who is disgusted by the illegal dumping of tires at an abandoned building on Wilmington Street.

He works nearby and is fed up with dumping at vacant property in Jackson.

“About three weeks ago I witnessed a UHaul truck two separate times unloading massive amounts of tires onto the lot here,” said Hill.

Hal Dixon with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality arrived Tuesday to take pictures. MDEQ oversees the proper disposal of tires. State and local fees paid for tire purchases go to contractors who are to pay for their proper disposal.

“It’s being pocketed. If they’re dumping out here, they ain’t spending it where they’re supposed to be spending it at,” added Hill. “So, that tells me somebody’s putting money in their pocket somewhere.”

Terry Ballenger owns a business on Wilmington and said tires are often dumped on his property.

“The city kinda promptly came on down and removed them, but no sooner than they remove them they’re right back. People just bring them right back,” said Ballenger.

And this update to a story about illegal dumping from July 7.

MDEQ is investigating illegal tire dumping at the old Hilltop Inns and Suites. Officials said they are in the process of identifying the responsible parties and working with the property owner regarding the removal and proper disposal of the waste.

Those in the area want DEQ to set up surveillance, prosecute offenders and require them to do the clean up.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality released this statement”

“Waste tire management is regulated by MDEQ under the Mississippi Waste Tire Management Regulations and the Waste Tire Transportation Regulations. Individuals who transport tires for compensation or that transport loads of more than 50 tires at a time are required to apply to MDEQ to obtain a waste tire hauler identification number. Those with a hauler identification number must transport the tires to a permitted waste tire processing site for proper disposal. Tire retailers and other waste tire generators are required to provide waste tires only to persons that have a valid waste tire hauler identification number.

However, there are instances where persons acquire waste tires from generators and haul the tires without authorization and illegally dump the tires at abandoned locations. Since illegal dumping is a criminal activity it is often challenging to address waste tire dumping through civil environmental regulations like the state’s waste tire regulations and often these matters have to be handled cooperatively by MDEQ and local law enforcement. Where MDEQ cannot identify a responsible party, there are funds available to the local governments and through the state’s abatement program to remove tires from illegal dumpsites and properly dispose of the tires.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.