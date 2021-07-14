First Alert Forecast: lather, rinse and repeat continue mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: Our upper ridge will move overhead, pushing temperatures and humidity levels a skosh higher through the day. A mix of sun and clouds will yield highs, generally, in the lower 90s by afternoon with a few isolated storms bubbling up amid the July heat. Any storms that are able flare up will fall apart after sunset with lows in the 70s.

A mix of clouds and sun again with a few isolated storms by the latter part of the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 90s; feels like temperatures will run up into the lower 100s. #mswx @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/0jCQ44GnMe — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 14, 2021

THURSDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – amid a mix of clouds and sun, expect highs back in the lower 90s and a risk a few late day showers and storms. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge will hold over the area through late week, keeping rain chances around 30-40% amid a mix of clouds and sunshine – fairly typical July fare. Highs will top out in the lower 90s; feeling closer to 100. By early next week, an upper low will cut itself off from the main flow, bringing a wet and unsettled pattern back into the fold. Highs will fall back to the middle to upper 80s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

