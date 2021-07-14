Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Calif. deputy saves toddler who stopped breathing

By Anna Giles
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KMAX) - Newly released body cam video from a couple of months ago shows the dramatic rescue of a 1-year-old in California.

A responding deputy was able to save the boy by performing life-saving first aid.

Deputy Valentino Aguirre rushed in to help as he heard screaming, panic and agony from family members crowded around a small child who wasn’t breathing.

They were desperate for a miracle at the hands of Aguirre.

“When I got him, he was pretty stiff and he wasn’t opening his eyes, wasn’t making any noises,” Aguirre said.

The deputy put the child on his knee and began CPR.

After two long minutes, the baby started to spit up fluid and cry a little bit.

Aguirre says this type of crisis doesn’t always end happily.

“This past year, I’ve been to a lot of those calls similar to that and it wasn’t a good outcome. I was either there a little to late or it was just reported a little to late,” Aguirre explained.

But this time was just right.

Aguirre reunited with the family a few weeks later during a medal ceremony at city hall. A grateful mom and baby were all smiles as they thanked their hero.

The deputy says the best way parents can increase the odds of their kids surviving a situation like this is by learning CPR, so they can begin helping their children before first responders arrive.

Copyright 2021 KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
As violence spikes, Gov. Reeves to announce Public Safety increase in Jackson
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Video captured a black bear climbing down a tree in North Carolina to get some tasty treats –...
Jelly donuts, sardines lure bear down from tree
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Western fires threaten parched American Indian tribal lands
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse in Ohio
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
California's Beckwourth Complex Fire