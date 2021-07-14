Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘Be proud of it’: USM shows off new uniforms for 2021 football season

Players show off new football uniforms for the 2021 season.
Players show off new football uniforms for the 2021 season.(Source: Southern Miss Football)
By Chris Thies
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With just 54 days until the Southern Miss football team kicks off its 2021 campaign, the hype for the upcoming season is building.

On Wednesday, USM players and the Golden Eagle community got a look at the new uniforms players will wear on gamedays this season.

They can be described with one word. Fresh.

In a hype video posted on Twitter, players modeling the uniforms show off the new threads to their teammates. The voice of head football coach Will Hall plays over the video.

“We wake up every day, and we work for what we get. We have a big-time brand. We will represent that brand the right way,” Hall says. “That brand is black, gold and white. Be proud of it. Take care of it.”

The Golden Eagles will open the 2021 season with an away game against South Alabama on Sept. 4. The first home game will be played the following weekend against Grambling.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
Two boys riding 4-wheeler allegedly shoot Brandon girl with BB pistol
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Mississippi man given $1 million bond after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death
Mississippi man given $1 million bond after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

Latest News

Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan (4) runs to first in the third inning during an NCAA baseball...
3 more Miss. stars selected on day 3 of MLB Draft
Mississippi State outfielder Tanner Allen (5) during an NCAA college baseball game at Dudy...
More Miss. stars off board on day 2 of MLB Draft
SOURCE: WLBT
Mississippi State championship celebrated at M-Braves game
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety...
Columbia native, NFL safety Johnathan Abram to host youth football camp
SOURCE: ASU Athletics
Alcorn State ranked 21st in preseason poll