Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Ammunition shortage causing some police departments to cut back on usage in training

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A shortage of ammunition is not only causing customers to see higher prices, but also forcing some police departments to adjust their training practices.

Byram Chief of Police David Errington said his department has ammo in stock but has had to cut back on its usage.

“As far as how often and how much we’re actually using on the range, we are being more conservative with our ammunition and managing it a little differently than we were in years past,” Errington said.

He said the quality and benefit of the training is the same, but the training itself looks a little different.

“Malfunction drills, weapon retention, and we’ll dry fire,” Errington said. “You don’t necessarily have to fire a bullet to train on how to use your pistol.”

The CEO of Two Gun Tactical, John White, said before the pandemic, he could go online and buy as much ammo as he wanted. But that’s no longer the case, which is partially due to supply and demand.

“Statistics say there were 8,000 new gun owners last year. The FBI says 20,000,” White said. “Just by those people buying one box or two boxes puts a shortage on everybody else.”

The shortage is also due to the pandemic itself.

“People that are making the components that go in the ammunition were shut down as well as people stocking up and buying extra ammunition for themselves,” White said.

He said customers have seen higher prices as a result of the shortage.

“We used to buy nine millimeters at 16 cents a round,” White said. “We’re paying 50 and 60 cents a round now from distributors.

He also said ordering ammo takes a lot more patience these days.

“It has been more of one of us sitting on the computer waiting for it to come through and really searching where to find it, who has it, and who has it in bulk to get it here,” White said.

The same goes for Errington who said he’s still waiting on a shipment he placed 5 months ago.

“We ordered a little over $3,500, and today we have only received $1,800 of the order.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Johnson, 15, was arrested for killing a fellow teen in Canton.
15-year-old arrested for shooting and killing another 15-year-old
Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office

Latest News

Kosciusko native killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during attack on Pearl Harbor laid to rest
Kosciusko native killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest
Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Jackson car dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Ammunition shortage causing some police departments to cut back on usage in training
Ammunition shortage causing some police departments to cut back on usage in training