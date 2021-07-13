Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

As violence spikes, Gov. Reeves to announce Public Safety increase in Jackson

By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a rash of crime and violence in Mississippi’s capital city, Gov. Tate Reeves has announced plans to increase the Department of Public Safety’s role in Jackson.

A press release Tuesday announced that Reeves has signed House Bill 974 which authorizes the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to acquire the State Capitol Police Department.

“Effective July 1, 2021, the State Capitol Police Department functions as a stand-alone subsidiary of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and works in collaboration with existing sworn personnel,” the release stated.

Additionally, Reeves has also signed Senate Bill 2788, which authorizes the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol to set up radar on highways in municipalities with a population above 15,000.

Reeves and Sean Tindell, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, will talk about their planned safety initiatives at a press conference on Wednesday, July 14, at 2 p.m.

With homicides surging 38 percent over the same period last year, there has been talks by Jackson council members of bringing in the Mississippi National Guard to help subdue violent crime in the city.

With a reported 17 homicides in the Capital City, the month of June 2021 was the deadliest in Jackson’s history.

So far there have been 79 homicides in the City of Jackson this year.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Johnson, 15, was arrested for killing a fellow teen in Canton.
15-year-old arrested for shooting and killing another 15-year-old
10 Mississippi children on life support from delta variant
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight

Latest News

Lumumba dodges question regarding crime plan, says he’s ‘talked enough’ about it
Lumumba dodges question regarding crime plan, says he’s ‘talked enough’ about it
Lumumba dodges question regarding crime plan, says he’s ‘talked enough’ about it
Naturalization ceremony in Jackson
15 become U.S. citizens during ceremony in Jackson
Jackson Police Department
2 wounded in Monday evening shooting