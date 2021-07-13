Baby Faces
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT 6PM News (Tuesday, September 4, 2018)
WLBT 6PM News (Tuesday, September 4, 2018)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers are out there on the radar and could be hit or miss for us overnight tonight.  Most of our weather this week will be un-eventful with just your typical partly sunny skies every day with showers and thunderstorms popping up daily.  Highs will reach the lower 90s and morning lows will be in the middle 70s.  We are looking at a daily chance for rain of about 30 or 40 percent for the rest of the week.  This weekend won’t be much different than the weather we are seeing today.  There will be a slightly higher chance for rain next week.  In the tropics, there is only a 10 percent chance for development this week of an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic, but it is not a concern for us.  South wind at 5mph tonight and southeasterly at the same speeds Wednesday.  Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.

