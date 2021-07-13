Baby Faces
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office

Tamekia Scott
Tamekia Scott(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Postmaster is recovering after being stabbed Tuesday morning at the Hernando Post Office.

Hernando police say they responded to the call just before 9 a.m. Witnesses told police there was an altercation between the Postmaster and an employee which led to the employee stabbing the Postmaster multiple times.

Police say the Postmaster was taken to Baptist Desoto with non-life threatening injuries.

According to release, the employee accused of stabbing the Postmaster, Tamekia Scott attempted to leave the post office parking lot but employees with USPS blocked her vehicle in until officers arrived. Scott was arrested and taken to Desoto County Jail. She is charged with Aggravated Assault.

