Person of interest sought in March 25 McComb shooting

Brown is a person of interest in a McComb shooting, police say.
Brown is a person of interest in a McComb shooting, police say.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - McComb Police Department is searching for a man they say could be connected to a deadly March 25 shooting in the city.

On March 25, police responded to the 800 block of Summit Street in McComb, in reference to a shooting. Police discovered a man who had been shot multiple times at the scene. That victim was transported to Southwest Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, police identified Frecardo Raushaud Brown as a person of interest in the case.

Police are asking for anyone with information on where to find Brown to call the department at (601) 684-3214 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 755-8810.

