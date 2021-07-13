Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mississippi man given $1 million bond after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

Mississippi man given $1 million bond after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death
Mississippi man given $1 million bond after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - A Columbus man charged with killing his girlfriend will likely continue his stay in the Noxubee County Jail.

A municipal court judge in Macon set a bond for Christopher Wicks at one million dollars. He is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, Kaliyah Brooks, in June.

He was arrested at the scene. Brooks died from those injuries.

Wicks was originally being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Johnson, 15, was arrested for killing a fellow teen in Canton.
15-year-old arrested for shooting and killing another 15-year-old
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
10 Mississippi children on life support from delta variant

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Naturalization ceremony in Jackson
15 become U.S. citizens during ceremony in Jackson
Jackson Police Department
2 wounded in Monday evening shooting
Buddy the dog could leave hospital in August
Buddy the dog could leave hospital in August