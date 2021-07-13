Mississippi man given $1 million bond after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - A Columbus man charged with killing his girlfriend will likely continue his stay in the Noxubee County Jail.

A municipal court judge in Macon set a bond for Christopher Wicks at one million dollars. He is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, Kaliyah Brooks, in June.

He was arrested at the scene. Brooks died from those injuries.

Wicks was originally being held without bond.

