M-Braves to host job fair on Thursday, July 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves will hold a job fair for part-time/seasonal positions for the 2021 season on Thursday, July 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The job fair will take place inside Trustmark Park’s Farm Bureau Grill.

M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for seasonal, part-time positions.

Positions being hired to include fun zone, culinary, usher, team store, production, promotions, grounds crew, and ticket sellers.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the employment and job fair page for more information and to apply online.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays. The Mississippi Braves are an equal opportunity employer.

