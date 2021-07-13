Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

M-Braves to host job fair on Thursday, July 15

M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for...
M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for seasonal, part-time positions.(Mississippi Braves)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves will hold a job fair for part-time/seasonal positions for the 2021 season on Thursday, July 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The job fair will take place inside Trustmark Park’s Farm Bureau Grill.

M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for seasonal, part-time positions.

Positions being hired to include fun zone, culinary, usher, team store, production, promotions, grounds crew, and ticket sellers.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the employment and job fair page for more information and to apply online.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays. The Mississippi Braves are an equal opportunity employer.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Johnson, 15, was arrested for killing a fellow teen in Canton.
15-year-old arrested for shooting and killing another 15-year-old
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
28-year-old man charged with killing 24-year-old inside Columbia home

Latest News

A look inside Oxford’s massive marijuana research facility
The purpose of the clinic is to help grandparents and other family members obtain guardianships...
Free family law clinic scheduled for July 20
WLBT @ 6
WLBT at 6a - 7/13/2021
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-55 in Bryam blocking traffic
18-wheeler overturns on I-55 in Bryam, traffic now clear