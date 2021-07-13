Lumumba dodges question regarding crime plan, says he’s ‘talked enough’ about it

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It seems we may have to wait a while until Jackson city leaders reveal a complete crime plan to address rising violence in the Capital City.

On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he had “talked enough” when asked if any crime fighting tactics had been implemented in the last six months.

Other city council members we talked to say they’ve been holding conversations on how to get a handle on the violence. Across the board, they agree there needs to be more police presence on the streets.

They also want to increase pay for officers to retain the ones the city has.

Councilman Ashby Foote said, “The city is responsible for keeping the streets safe, so we’ve got the responsibility to make sure that our streets are safe across Jackson. Not only in Ward 1, but everywhere and that comes with police presence. The first step towards that means hiring more officers.”

Council members are also in agreement on a need to find a place to house violent offenders so they’re not allowed back on the streets.

The discussion on how to fund a crime plan will begin with budget hearings August 9.

