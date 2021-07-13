Leaders working out details for new elections in Canton; no officials held in contempt

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County election officials are in the clear when it comes to potential contempt of court charges, following a hearing Tuesday.

Senior Status Judge Jeff Weill lifted a show cause order he placed on the county, days after it appeared the election commission and circuit clerk had refused to comply with his earlier order requiring them to oversee new elections in Canton.

On July 1, Weill ordered new elections in Canton’s Ward 2 and Ward 5 Democratic primaries.

He also ordered the county’s elected officials to preside over the races.

However, he backed off that stance on Tuesday, after city and county officials agreed to hammer out how the upcoming elections would be handled.

“We all are here to see, ultimately, that the election gets (done properly),” he said.

Attorneys for the Madison County Election Commission, the Madison County Board of Supervisors, Madison County circuit clerk and the city of Canton met for more than an hour prior to discuss plans court adjourning around 11 a.m.

Board of Supervisors Attorney Mike Espy said he was pleased with the progress made during that discussion but said no agreement had been reached.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said.

Attorneys hope to reach an agreement sometime next week.

Weill ordered the new elections in Ward 2 and Ward 5 days ago, after candidates Fred Esco and Tim Taylor challenged their election losses in court.

New elections in those races are slated for August 17.

As part of his ruling, Weill ordered that the county, not the city, preside over the races.

Meanwhile, the Canton Municipal Election Commission must report to the secretary of state today why it will not certify the 2021 general election results.

Under a separate show-cause order, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson gave Canton’s elections board until July 13 to certify the results or tell him why they would not.

He said his office would take legal action to compel the commission to certify the results if they did not comply with his order.

In a June 19 letter to Watson, the three-member commission said it would not certify the results in light of Weill’s June 15 ruling, which nullified the results of the Democratic primary and determined the group that oversaw the primaries had been illegally formed.

The commission initially was going to certify the election results in all but the three aldermen races being challenged.

However, by June 24, the panel changed course and decided to hold off on certifying any of the general election results.

It was unclear if the commission has yet to fulfill the secretary’s demands.

WLBT has reached out to Watson’s office and is waiting to hear back.

Espy filed an 18-page response to Weill’s order, saying that the county has already fulfilled its statutory duty with regard to the city’s primary, general and upcoming special elections.

“The Madison County only has statutory authority in this court-ordered municipal special primary election to maintain the voter role, which the election commission did as required in January earlier this year,” he wrote. “The... commission did everything it was legally authorized to do and should not be held in contempt for any action it cannot legally take.”

He also argued that Weill’s order was too vague for the commission or circuit clerk to follow.

While the county says it cannot legally conduct city election, in most cases, Espy said the judge did not offer any applicable law that would allow them to preside over the races.

“If the county elected officials were supposed to do anything beyond making the determination that the law does not allow them to conduct the … special election primary, no further action was specified in the order,” he wrote.

