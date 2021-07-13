Baby Faces
Free family law clinic scheduled for July 20

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A free family law clinic is scheduled for July 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Hinds County Chancery Court.

The purpose of the clinic is to help grandparents and other family members obtain guardianships so they can enroll children in school.

This year’s clinic also will offer assistance with family law matters including uncontested irreconcilable differences divorce, custody, visitation, name changes and emancipation.

Volunteer lawyers will provide legal assistance to people who can’t afford to hire an attorney.

Participants must be screened for eligibility based on income, and must register and make an appointment by calling the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at 601-882-5001 or by clicking here.

Look for the intake form for family law.

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and the Access to Justice Commission have scheduled free civil legal assistance clinics for residents of other counties.

A family law clinic for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties  is scheduled for Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to noon at the Madison County Chancery Courthouse, 146 Center Street in Canton.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

