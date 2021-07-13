First Alert Forecast: typical July fare returns mid-late week

TUESDAY: On the western edge of a developing upper ridge – we’ll still expect a flow off the Gulf of Mexico that will yield chances for showers and storms at times through the day. For some, a few storms could greet you heading out the door; others may see scattered storms by afternoon. Outside of that chance, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 90. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 70s with partly clear skies.

A few quick downpours possible this morning - we'll trend toward a drier mid-day period before more 'popcorn downpours' develop this afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. #mswx pic.twitter.com/stSPzTZs9w — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 13, 2021

WEDNESDAY: Our upper ridge will move overhead, pushing temperatures and humidity levels a skosh higher through the day. A mix of sun and clouds will yield highs, generally, in the lower 90s by afternoon with a few isolated storms bubbling up amid the July heat.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge will hold over the area through mid-late week, keeping rain chances around 30-40% amid a mix of clouds and sunshine – fairly typical July fare. Highs will top out in the lower 90s; feeling closer to 100. By early next week, an upper low will cut itself off from the main flow, bringing a wet and unsettled pattern back into the fold. Highs will fall back to the upper 80s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.