Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Johnson, 15, was arrested for killing a fellow teen in Canton.
15-year-old arrested for shooting and killing another 15-year-old
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
10 Mississippi children on life support from delta variant

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Naturalization ceremony in Jackson
15 become U.S. citizens during ceremony in Jackson
Jackson Police Department
2 wounded in Monday evening shooting
Mississippi man given $1 million bond after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death
Mississippi man given $1 million bond after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death