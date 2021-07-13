4 arrested after man found dead at gas station parking lot in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people have been arrested after a man was found dead at a gas station parking lot in Port Gibson.

According to authorities, police received a call on the night of July 11 regarding shots being fired at the Citgo on Highway 18. When police arrived to the scene they found a Black man dead in the parking lot.

Kelvin Hill, 29, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and felony possession of a firearm.

Rashaad Johnson, 19, has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and felony malicious mischief.

Zechariah Burrell, 24, has been charged with attempted murder and Cortland Holmes, 32, has been charged with attempted murder and felony possession of a firearm.

All of the suspects are being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Claiborne County Sheriff Department also assisted in the arrests.

