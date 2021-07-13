Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

4 arrested after man found dead at gas station parking lot in Port Gibson

(Storyblocks)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people have been arrested after a man was found dead at a gas station parking lot in Port Gibson.

According to authorities, police received a call on the night of July 11 regarding shots being fired at the Citgo on Highway 18. When police arrived to the scene they found a Black man dead in the parking lot.

Kelvin Hill, 29, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and felony possession of a firearm.

Rashaad Johnson, 19, has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and felony malicious mischief.

Zechariah Burrell, 24, has been charged with attempted murder and Cortland Holmes, 32, has been charged with attempted murder and felony possession of a firearm.

All of the suspects are being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Claiborne County Sheriff Department also assisted in the arrests.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a strong armed robbery of a Business that occurred around...
Suspect arrested in High St. armed robbery
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight

Latest News

‘Delta surge in action’: Dobbs encourages Mississippians to get fully vaccinated
How to use Child Tax Credit payment for College Savings
Reeves has ‘no intention’ to require masks during school year, contradicting state & federal health experts
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood