Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

3 more Miss. stars selected on day 3 of MLB Draft

Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan (4) runs to first in the third inning during an NCAA baseball...
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan (4) runs to first in the third inning during an NCAA baseball game against Texas Tech on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The MLB Draft wrapped day 3 with a few more Mississippi athletes getting selected.

All three were 11th-round picks, beginning with Brennon McNair out of Magee High School.

McNair was selected by the Kansas City Royals. McNair is committed to South Alabama and is ranked by Perfect Game as the 7th best prospect in the state.

College World Series hero Rowdey Jordan was another 11-round selection.

Jordan will join former teammate Jake Mangum in the New York Mets organization. The Mets will hope his defense and ability to get on base will translate at the next level.

Hunter Stanley from Southern Miss was the last Mississippian off the board.

Cleveland selected Stanley in round 11. The senior was a second-team All-American in 2021, racking up 127 strikeouts in just 102 innings for the Golden Eagles.

Other Mississippi athletes selected in the draft include:

  • Will Bednar, Mississippi State (Giants - R1)
  • Gunnar Hoglund, Ole Miss (Blue Jays - R1)
  • Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss (Indians - R2)
  • Reed Trimble, Southern Miss (Orioles, R2)
  • Tanner Allen, Mississippi State (Marlins, R4)
  • Eric Cerantola, Mississippi State (Royals, R5)
  • Christian MacLeod, Mississippi State (Twins, R5)
  • Taylor Broadway, Ole Miss (White Sox, R6)
  • Ryan Och, Southern Miss (Padres, R7)

(Day 1 recap)

(Day 2 recap)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Johnson, 15, was arrested for killing a fellow teen in Canton.
15-year-old arrested for shooting and killing another 15-year-old
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
28-year-old man charged with killing 24-year-old inside Columbia home

Latest News

Mississippi State outfielder Tanner Allen (5) during an NCAA college baseball game at Dudy...
More Miss. stars off board on day 2 of MLB Draft
Gunnar Hoglund (left) and Will Bednar (right)
Mississippi State, Ole Miss pitchers drafted first round in 2021 MLB Draft
SOURCE: WLBT
Mississippi State championship celebrated at M-Braves game
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety...
Columbia native, NFL safety Johnathan Abram to host youth football camp