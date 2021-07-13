18-wheeler overturns on I-55 in Bryam blocking traffic

BRYAM, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler on Interstate 55 has overturned and is slowing traffic in Bryam.

There’s no official word on what caused the vehicle to overturn but state police are on the scene investigating.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, the right northbound lanes are closed and MDOT expects delays to last about two hours to clear the scene.

