Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

18-wheeler overturns on I-55 in Bryam blocking traffic

By Ashley Garner
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAM, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler on Interstate 55 has overturned and is slowing traffic in Bryam.

There’s no official word on what caused the vehicle to overturn but state police are on the scene investigating.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, the right northbound lanes are closed and MDOT expects delays to last about two hours to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Johnson, 15, was arrested for killing a fellow teen in Canton.
15-year-old arrested for shooting and killing another 15-year-old
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
28-year-old man charged with killing 24-year-old inside Columbia home

Latest News

Overturned 18-wheeler on I-55 in Bryam blocking traffic
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-55 in Bryam blocking traffic
Traffic Alert (generic)
Traffic Alert: Temporary lane closure on I-20 in Jackson Friday night
MDOT: I-20 ramp to I-55 temporarily blocked in Jackson
Roadway
MDOT: Lane closures planned on I-20 in Rankin County