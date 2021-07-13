15 become U.S. citizens during ceremony in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fifteen people became U.S. citizens Tuesday at a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. District Court in Jackson.

In order to be naturalized, the applicants had to meet certain criteria to apply for citizenship.

Then they had to complete an application, attend an interview and pass an English and civics test.

The group took an oath of allegiance and then became citizens.

“At first I didn’t want to mess up with the judge being there, but besides that I’m just happy in general,” Ethan Burnet said.

The new citizens will now enjoy the same rights as any other American who lives and works in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.