Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

15 become U.S. citizens during ceremony in Jackson

Naturalization ceremony in Jackson
Naturalization ceremony in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fifteen people became U.S. citizens Tuesday at a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. District Court in Jackson.

In order to be naturalized, the applicants had to meet certain criteria to apply for citizenship.

Then they had to complete an application, attend an interview and pass an English and civics test.

The group took an oath of allegiance and then became citizens.

“At first I didn’t want to mess up with the judge being there, but besides that I’m just happy in general,” Ethan Burnet said.

The new citizens will now enjoy the same rights as any other American who lives and works in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Johnson, 15, was arrested for killing a fellow teen in Canton.
15-year-old arrested for shooting and killing another 15-year-old
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
10 Mississippi children on life support from delta variant

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Jackson Police Department
2 wounded in Monday evening shooting
Mississippi man given $1 million bond after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death
Mississippi man given $1 million bond after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death
Buddy the dog could leave hospital in August
Buddy the dog could leave hospital in August