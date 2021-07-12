Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 president

Former president Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political...
Former president Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump easily won the straw poll for the 2024 presidential race among Republicans at CPAC.

The three-day Conservative Political Action Conference, which normally serves as an audition for GOP presidential contenders, wrapped up Sunday in Dallas. In the straw poll, Trump defeated a field of a dozen candidates taking 70 percent of the delegates’ votes.

In his speech, Trump made it clear that, if he runs, he expects a re-match with President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has brought our country to the brink of ruin,” Trump declared. “Right here in Texas, we are the epicenter of a border migration crisis unlike anything anyone has ever seen before in the U.S., in the history of the country.”

In the straw poll of CPAC attendees, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished in second place to former President Trump, taking 21 percent of the vote. In a second poll, which imagined Trump did not run, DeSantis took more than two-thirds of the ballots.

The former president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., finished in third place with four percent.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a strong armed robbery of a Business that occurred around...
Suspect arrested in High St. armed robbery
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Gunnar Hoglund (left) and Will Bednar (right)
Mississippi State, Ole Miss pitchers drafted first round in 2021 MLB Draft

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
Mississippi joins lawsuit against Google over ‘app store monopoly’
‘If you see it, you can be it’: Two women lead Jackson City Council for the first time
‘If you see it, you can be it’: Two women lead Jackson City Council for the first time
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Broadband needs grow amid infrastructure negotiations
Demand for broadband grows as Washington negotiators hash out infrastructure package
The Norvell family of Flora, Miss., from right, Seleigh Norvell, Ophelia, Norvell, 2, and Ethan...
The Mississippi Supreme Court will not hold a rehearing on Initiative 65