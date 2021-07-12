Suspect arrested in High St. armed robbery

Baby Faces
Jackson Police are investigating a strong armed robbery of a Business that occurred around 6:30am today at 1246 High St.(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a strong armed robbery of a business that occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 11 on High St.

The suspect, 41-year-old Bernard Cooley, entered the business, jumped over the counter, grabbed the cash register and fled the scene.

The store clerk was not injured.

The suspect was spotted by patrons at a local business.

After canvassing the area, Cooley was arrested near 300 Capital St., carrying the same backpack, hat and bandanna he wore during the robbery.

Cooley was transported to police headquarters, booked in and transported to the Raymond Detention Center.

