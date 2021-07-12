More Miss. stars off board on day 2 of MLB Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - After star pitchers Gunnar Hoglund and Will Bednar went off the board Sunday night, there were still plenty of Mississippi athletes to get selected in the next several rounds of the MLB Draft.

Monday, the second day of the draft kicked off with round 2, and it didn’t take long before another Rebel was selected.

With the 58th pick, Doug Nikhazy was selected by Cleveland.

Nikhazy was the Rebels’ go-to man in 2021, tallying 142 strikeouts in 92 innings. Head Coach Mike Bianco says he’s the best big game pitcher Ole Miss has ever had.

Southern Miss slugger Reed Trimble was selected 65th overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

Trimble mashed 18 homers for the Golden Eagles in 2020-21 after starring at Northwest Rankin High School.

SEC Player of the Year Tanner Allen was next up. The Bulldog was taken in the fourth round by the Marlins.

The senior hit a blistering .383 in 2021 for the National Champions and provided perhaps the biggest hit of the season with a homer against Virginia.

Allen was followed by two Bulldog arms in round 5. Eric Cerantola was drafted by Kansas City and Christian MacLeod by Minnesota.

Cerantola made just 12 starts for the Bulldogs over three years after coming in as a highly-touted prospect out of Canada.

MacLeod was electric at times in Starkville but struggled down the stretch, raising his ERA more than 2 points over the 2021 postseason. Still, he struck out more than 100 batters and has the ability to take over a game.

In Round 6, the White Sox selected Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Broadway.

Broadway saved 16 games for the Rebels in 2021, and displayed pinpoint control with 107-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio while in Oxford over his three seasons.

Southern Miss lefty Ryan Och was selected in the 7th round by the San Diego Padres.

Och shut down hitters out of the bullpen for the Eagles in 2021, surrendering just five earned runs in 35.1 innings pitched.

