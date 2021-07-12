Baby Faces
Monday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT M-F 5:00p Recurring - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Morning showers gave way to more pleasant weather this afternoon.  Highs for the rest of the week will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.  Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.  Partly sunny skies will continue daily with scattered showers and thunderstorms.  There really isn’t more organization to this week’s weather pattern.  High pressure will dominate most of the area and scattered showers will pop up in the afternoon and evening almost every day this week.  South wind at 10mph tonight and southwest at 5mph Tuesday.  Average high is 92 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:03am and the sunset is 8:09pm.  The tropics look quiet this week.  We are not expecting any activity to flare up in the Atlantic or Caribbean as dust continues to build up from the Sahara and gets blown westward.

