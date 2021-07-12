Baby Faces
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight

Shooting in Dickinson
Shooting in Dickinson(kfyr)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWTON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help with a shooting investigation on I-20.

The incident happened Sunday around 3 p.m. near the town of Lake in Newton County.

MBI is looking for a white 2007-2009 model Toyota Camry with black rims and a black grille.

Investigators say that vehicle was traveling westbound on I-20 when someone inside the Camry fired multiple gunshots into another vehicle.

If you have any information on where that vehicle is, contact MBI or Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-512-0508.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Community members pray for "Peace in the Streets" as Jackson's homicide number continues to climb
Community members pray for “Peace in the Streets” as Jackson’s homicide number continues to climb
Community members pray for “Peace in the Streets” as Jackson’s homicide number continues to climb
Community members pray for “Peace in the Streets” as Jackson’s homicide number continues to climb
