Mayor: Jackson’s 911 problem linked to 3rd party

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders in Jackson have been aware of the 911 problem for several weeks now.

At last check they said they were looking into the source of the problem.

During his weekly press briefing, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says their probe into the source of the 911 problem causing calls not to be answered has now been traced down to a third party source.

Immediate action is being taken to fix it.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said, “It’s not exclusively with them, but they are a part of the challenge we’re experiencing and we anticipate issuing an emergency contract in our order to rectify all of the challenges from a technical standpoint.”

The new 911 system installed earlier this year rolls calls over to the county if they aren’t picked up and the county says they’re experiencing a higher volume of calls coming in from the city.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.