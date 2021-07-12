Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mayor: Jackson’s 911 problem linked to 3rd party

By David Kenney
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders in Jackson have been aware of the 911 problem for several weeks now.

At last check they said they were looking into the source of the problem.

During his weekly press briefing, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says their probe into the source of the 911 problem causing calls not to be answered has now been traced down to a third party source.

Immediate action is being taken to fix it.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said, “It’s not exclusively with them, but they are a part of the challenge we’re experiencing and we anticipate issuing an emergency contract in our order to rectify all of the challenges from a technical standpoint.”

The new 911 system installed earlier this year rolls calls over to the county if they aren’t picked up and the county says they’re experiencing a higher volume of calls coming in from the city.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a strong armed robbery of a Business that occurred around...
Suspect arrested in High St. armed robbery
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Gunnar Hoglund (left) and Will Bednar (right)
Mississippi State, Ole Miss pitchers drafted first round in 2021 MLB Draft

Latest News

‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (7-12-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (7-12-21)
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Mayor: Jackson’s 911 problem linked to 3rd party
Mayor: Jackson’s 911 problem linked to 3rd party