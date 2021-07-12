Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man who was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body.

A police report says the shooting Saturday night killed 31-year-old Londre Sylvester.

The report says Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times.”

The suspects reentered their vehicles and fled.

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a strong armed robbery of a Business that occurred around...
Suspect arrested in High St. armed robbery
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Gunnar Hoglund (left) and Will Bednar (right)
Mississippi State, Ole Miss pitchers drafted first round in 2021 MLB Draft

Latest News

Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
Lumumba 1p presser
Mayor Lumumba weekly media briefing
Mayor Lumumba to discuss COVID-19 updates at weekly media briefing
Mayor Lumumba to discuss COVID-19 updates at weekly media briefing