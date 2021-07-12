Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Listen up: Biden speaks in a whisper to make a point

FILE - In this July 8, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the...
FILE - In this July 8, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Joe Biden speaks volumes when he whispers. And his whispers during recent public appearances are attracting attention. The White House and communications experts say it's Biden's way of trying to make a connection while emphasizing a point. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden speaks volumes when he whispers. And Biden’s whispers during recent public appearances are attracting attention.

The White House and communications experts say it’s Biden’s way of trying to make a connection while emphasizing a point.

Biden’s critics and some late-night TV comics say his whispers are “creepy” or “weird.”

Experts say one reason Biden’s soft talk is getting notice is the contrast it draws with former President Donald Trump. Trump often spoke loudly and angrily.

The White House defends Biden, saying conservatives who criticize the way he speaks do so because they don’t have a better agenda to offer voters.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a strong armed robbery of a Business that occurred around...
Suspect arrested in High St. armed robbery
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Gunnar Hoglund (left) and Will Bednar (right)
Mississippi State, Ole Miss pitchers drafted first round in 2021 MLB Draft

Latest News

Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?
COVID-19 cases are rising among unvaccinated Americans.
COVID-19 cases rising about unvaccinated Americans
Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at condo collapse site
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US officials flag “small” reaction risk with J&J vaccine
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations