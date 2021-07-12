Baby Faces
Life in prison plus 30 years for man convicted of 2018 Bailey Ave. murder

Washington, of Pearl, is being charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with an...
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his conviction and sentencing in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Friday, Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Gino Washington to life in prison plus 30 years after he was convicted of capital murder and armed robbery.

Washington, also known as ‘Lil G,’ was convicted of murdering Aaron Cory Hancock and robbing him and his girlfriend Kayla Gilmore on the night of July 8, 2018.

Gilmore, soft-spoken but confident, pointed out Lil G as the killer during the trial. When asked if she was certain, she told prosecutors she was 100 percent certain.

Wooten initially sentenced the defendant to two life sentences, but the sentence was rejected by the defense.

“Your Honor does not have the authority to sentence Mr. Washington to life for armed robbery,” one of Washington’s defense attorneys said.

After re-reading the state statute, Wooten corrected herself.

“You’re correct. I can’t give him life, but he’ll get 30 years,” she said.

Washington was remanded to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

