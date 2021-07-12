Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Less than 1% of fully vaccinated Mississippians have contracted COVID-19

(Prisma Health)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 642 fully vaccinated people in the Magnolia State have contracted COVID-19, state health officials say.

Mississippi State Department of Health identifies these as breakthrough cases.

That’s exactly .06% of the total number of 996,508 Mississippians who are fully vaccinated as of July 9.

MSDH did not specify how many of those individuals had severe symptoms of the virus, but state health leaders maintain that both doses of the vaccine are needed for better protection against the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were 94% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization among fully vaccinated adults and 64% effective among partially vaccinated adults aged 65 and older.

MSDH says 90% of all deaths and 95% of all cases and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated individuals.

Vaccination Status of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths
Vaccination Status of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths(MSDH)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a strong armed robbery of a Business that occurred around...
Suspect arrested in High St. armed robbery
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson
Shooting in Dickinson
MBI: Searching for vehicle in shooting on I-20 in broad daylight
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Gunnar Hoglund (left) and Will Bednar (right)
Mississippi State, Ole Miss pitchers drafted first round in 2021 MLB Draft

Latest News

‘Delta surge in action’: Dobbs encourages Mississippians to get fully vaccinated
Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?
Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
Memphis doctor seeing more vaccinated people admitted into hospitals
Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson...
Miss. health officials recommend everyone 65+ avoid indoor mass gatherings